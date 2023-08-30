CAUTION: These videos may not be suitable for all viewers.

MIAMI, Okla. – A retired Ottawa County nurse captured on jailhouse surveillance video cursing, berating, and mocking a dying inmate is accused of repeatedly failing to provide medical care and has a history of abusive behavior, according to a review of federal court records.

Terral Ellis, Jr., of Miami, died of sepsis and pneumonia on Oct. 22, 2015. Ten days after he turned himself in to the Ottawa County jail for a DUI charge.

A federal jury found the former Ottawa County Sheriff, Terry Durburow, in his official capacity, was negligent in Ellis’ death and awarded the young father’s estate $33 million in compensatory damages.

Theresa Horn, 65, of Commerce, oversaw Ellis’s medical care, or lack thereof, while he was in custody at the Ottawa County jail. Horn, seen on video recordings ignoring Ellis’ cries for help, also convinced other Ottawa County employees that Ellis was faking the seizures, convulsions, and numbness in his legs.

Current Ottawa County Sheriff David Dean and former Ottawa County Sheriff Terry Durborow lay the blame of Ellis’ death with Horn.

We reached out to Horn for a comment on the judgment. Through a family member, the retired nurse declined to comment.

Her nursing license was issued in 1989 and she retired in 2021, according to state nursing records.

Horn was never charged criminally, and District Attorney Doug Pewitt said Monday the statute of limitations to criminally charge Horn has expired.

Other Federal Lawsuits

A review of federal court records shows Horn has been the defendant in six civil lawsuits, including the Ellis lawsuit.

In September 2008, Mark Kinkead filed a civil rights lawsuit, alleging the Ottawa County Jail staff refused medication and medical attention after he was attacked by other inmates, according to his complaint. Kinkead was acting as his own attorney.

The lawsuit was eventually dismissed on Aug. 5, 2011, for procedural issues.

According to the Federal Court Opinion in the Kinkead case, there is a Prison Litigation Reform Act, or PLRA, that restricts a prisoner’s right to file litigation if they have not “exhausted” the “administrative remedies” set by each institution.

In Kinkead’s case, he told the court he tried to request forms and information from the Ottawa County Jail staff, but was denied.

The judge in Kinkead’s case said there was no proof Kinkead had gone through that process.

In January 2017 Roger Bridendolph filed a civil lawsuit alleging Horn denied his medications. On July 25, 2017, the lawsuit was dismissed because Bridendolph failed to comply with a court order and pay the filing fee.

Bridendolph filed another civil lawsuit alleging Horn printed out his old book-in picture and taped it to a “cage” with the words “Do Not Feed The Animal.”

“After some time, the photo was circulated among her (Horn) contacts and posted on social media where I was contacted about the posting,” the complaint states.

The case was dismissed on Sept. 21, 2017, after Bridendolph failed to comply with paying the filing fee, records show. Bridendolph stated Horn humiliated and degraded him.

Nathan Bagnell filed suit in January 2017 alleging Horn refused to provide treatment and psych medications. The case was dismissed on March 6, 2018, again due to procedural issues.

The sixth lawsuit naming Horn as a defendant, was filed in 2008 by Billie Marie Crownover, for the fatal jailhouse beating of her husband Frank.

Horn was found to not have completed her “jail school” training until after Crownover’s death, which was approximately five years into her employment with the Ottawa County Jail, according to court records.

Crownover cited Oklahoma Jail Standards that require all employees who work in direct contact with prisoners to receive at least 24 hours of training during the first year of their employment. In her complaint, Crownover also alleged that Horn lacked specific training in mental health or mental illnesses and was unaware of the Oklahoma Jail Standards with regard to the separation of inmates.

In 2010 Federal Judge James Payne granted a Summary Judgment on behalf of the Ottawa County Commissioners and other state officers, essentially dismissing the case.

In each lawsuit, Horn is at the center of the allegations leading to the death of at least two of the inmates, and failure to provide adequate medical care to the others.

Horn worked for Ottawa County as a nurse from July 9, 2001 to June 4, 2004. She was rehired Feb. 25, 2005 and left June 30, 2017, according to Ottawa County Court records.