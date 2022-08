OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A multi-vehicle accident on U.S. 60 west of Twin Bridges has traffic backed up.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said US-60 approximately three miles east of Fairland is closed due to a three-vehicle injury collision involving a commercial motor vehicle.

The road closed around 10:45 a.m.

The Wyandotte Nation Police is advising motorists to use Oklahoma Highways 137 and 125.