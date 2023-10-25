Sheriff: Remains of Edward Griffin missing since September found, case turned over to FBI

JAY, Okla. — Federal authorities take over the investigation of skeletal remains found in Delaware County earlier this month.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for Edward Griffin, 66, of Kenwood, when he was reported missing in September.

Edward Griffin – Oklahoma Highway Patrol Silver Alert

His remains were discovered near his home, which is about 20 miles southwest of Jay.

“Due to several circumstances surrounding the case, we have turned it over to the FBI,” Delaware County Sheriff James Beck said.

Griffin was last seen by a neighbor, who reported him missing to authorities, in mid-September.

