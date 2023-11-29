MIAMI, Okla. — A Christmas tradition that dates back to the 1940s is returning to Main Street in Miami.

“Because no one else has these – they are one of a kind, they’re ours,” said Bless Parker, Miami Mayor.

Well – they’re back. The Miami Christmas Ball decorations are once again hanging on Main Street.

That has city officials reminiscing on their childhood experiences.

“We got the Christmas balls being hung. These were a staple growing up as a kid, we had the Christmas Balls made back in the ’40s and were hung all of these years and were damaged in a flood and were destroyed. So local business owner and sign company got together,” said Parker.

The rejuvenation of this tradition was made possible by the owners of Allen Sign and Osborn Drugs – who partnered together to design and fund the creation of the decorations.

“The cost I think is the time that Colby has spent engineering and creating these things and I think that gets understated in the process, I’m just helping him buy products and parts to make it with but he has the expertise to make it happen,” said Dr. Bill Osborn, Owner of Osborn Drugs.

“There is so much negative in the world today, this is just a fun project, something that is good, and something everybody can enjoy,” said Colby Allen, Owner of Allen Sign.

Each of three balls contains more than 100 LED light bulbs – they are roughly three feet in size – and are made entirely out of fiberglass.

“Whenever you come down our Main Street, you are going to able to see these not for blocks, but for miles, these are LED, bright and glowing. Don’t only come to Miami during the day to do your shopping and eat at some of our restaurants, but come at night,” said Parker.

Mayor Parker hopes they are starting a new version of the Christmas tradition — for the next wave of Miami residents.

“What we are doing today will affect Miami for generations to come, my grandkids, great-grandkids, will still have it and be able to enjoy it like I do,” said Parker.