MIAMI, Okla. — The Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Cemetery is holding its annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony in December.

The candlelight ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on December 6 at the Angel of Hope statue on the cemetery grounds.

“Enduring the tragedy of losing a child is an indescribable journey of survival,” said Nancy Bro, G.A.R. Cemetery office manager. “We hope the candlelight remembrance ceremony will give our families a special moment to remember their loved one.”

The purpose of the ceremony is to have a special remembrance honoring children. All attendees are invited to place a white carnation at the base of the angel statue.

For more information, call the G.A.R. Cemetery office at (918) 541-2288 or log on to https://www.garcemetery.com/.