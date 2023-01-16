MIAMI, Okla — Intergris Health Miami Hospital is hosting its third class of high school interns.

Seven Miami High School students are part of a 16-week program operated by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital.

“It is a competitive opportunity,” said Elsie Grover, INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital administrative project manager in a prepared statement.

Most of the interns selected are planning to pursue a college degree and major in a course of study within the healthcare industry, she said.

“Our interns have been present during rapid responses, stroke codes and Cesarian deliveries,” Grover said.

The interns will rotate through several departments including the emergency department, women’s health, lab, pharmacy, surgery, intensive care unit, emergency medical services, physical therapy, respiratory and the medical-surgical patient floor.

INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital interns

“Our goal is to provide these students with a true health care experience through an internship program and potentially recruit future health care workers for INTEGRIS Health,” Grover said. “In fact, several past interns have been given the opportunity to receive further education and employment through INTEGRIS Health once they completed the program.”

Some students begin with a particular area of focus already in mind, but after exploring all the options they end up liking a different area even better, she said. Others begin the program only knowing they want to do something within health care, and upon completion of the course have found their passion, Grover said.

One of the many benefits of the internship program is our caregivers and providers are very supportive and provide students with a valuable experience that allows them to witness procedures and patient care they normally would not be exposed to, Grover said.