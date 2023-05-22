Closure of the facility is scheduled for June 5th through June 22nd

Miami, Oklahoma’s solid waste facility. (Photo courtesy: City of Miami)

MIAMI, Okla. — The City of Miami will soon close their solid waste facility for some much needed repair work.

The closure of the facility is currently scheduled for June 5th through June 22nd. During the closure, repair work will be done on the aging structural support columns. Miami city officials say the work is to ensure safer conditions, and to stabilize the waste facility’s main support structure.

During the approximate 2-1/2 week closure period, both commercial and residential trash will still be picked up by city crews. However, no trash will be accepted at the solid waste facility during that time.

“There will be no disruption in trash services,” said Kevin Horn, Solid Waste Manager for the City of Miami. Horn continued by saying, “We apologize for any inconvenience, but must make these necessary repairs for the safety of our customers and employees.”

Given the advanced notice of the solid waste facility’s temporary closure, Horn says he’s hopeful Miami residents will take advantage of the next “Free Saturday,” scheduled for June 3rd.

Free Saturday occurs on the first Saturday of each month for Miami Residential Utility Trash customers only. On Free Saturday, customers are allowed to dispose of their trash at no extra charge. A current utility bill or driver’s license must be shown if you’re a participating customer.

For more information on Miami’s solid waste facility or Free Saturday, you can visit their website, HERE. You can also reach the Miami Solid Waste Transfer Station by phone at (918) 541-2368.