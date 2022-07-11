MIAMI, Okla. — A sexual assault victim, who was raped as a child and as an adult by the same man, wants to see a change in sex offender laws where repeat offenders receive a mandatory life sentence.

Gerald Wayne Cruse, 53, of Quapaw appeared in Ottawa County District Court on Friday where he waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He pleaded guilty to incest and was sentenced to a 10-year sentence, seven of those years were suspended with Cruse serving three years, online court records show.

Calie Taylor, 29, of Quapaw was assaulted by Cruse on Nov. 23, just 11 days after he was released from the Arkansas Department of Corrections after serving 15 years for raping her and impregnating her when she was a juvenile, according to Arkansas court records and an Ottawa County arrest affidavit.

Gerald Wayne Cruse

It is the policy of KSN/KODE not to identify sexual assault victims. Ms. Taylor requested her name be made public, but her photograph not be shown.

Cruse was initially charged with first-degree rape, but the charge was amended to incest in May, which is punishable up to 10 years in prison. According to the original charge, first-degree rape is punishable by up to 15 years in prison, court records show.

“I’d like to see the law changed that if they (sex offenders) reoffend at all it’s a mandatory life sentence with no option for parole,” Taylor said.

Cruse was also ordered to have no contact with Taylor after he is released from prison, court records show.

Taylor was not in agreement with the three-year sentence handed down to her attacker.

The young mother said she was going public with the heinous and graphic story of incest, a lost childhood and lost innocence so lawmakers will see the impact sexual abuse has on a victim’s life, especially a child’s life.

“I am hoping that prosecutors and judges realize sex offenders are a danger to society and if someone reoffends they shouldn’t get less time,” Taylor said.

“Justice was not served,” Taylor said referring to Cruse’s sentence.

Prosecutors amended the first-degree rape charge to incest because Cruse called the sexual assault incest and admitted to committing incest, she said.

“I had one meeting with the District Attorney’s office,” Taylor said. “They told me he was looking at 20 to life for rape in the first degree.”

The case had complex evidentiary problems including witness availability, when asked about amending the rape charge to an incest charge, said Cherlyn Gelinas, assistant district attorney.

There are issues too personal and highly confidential to be hashed out publicly, she said of the case.

“I told them (the District Attorney’s office) I wanted him (Cruse) to serve the remainder of his life in prison,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she also hoped going public with her story will let other victims know it is okay to speak up and say something.

“I want victims to know rape or abuse doesn’t define who you are as a person – and it is not their fault and never will be, Taylor said in her only interview after Cruse’s sentencing.

The Assault

Just before Thanksgiving Cruse started living at Taylor’s residence.

After serving 15 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for raping Taylor as a child, Taylor said she felt things had changed and Cruse had learned his lesson.

There were days of soul searching, making sure she wasn’t putting herself or her son in danger.

“He didn’t ask to stay with me. I had talked with my fiance and God,” Taylor said.

In her mind, she remembered Cruse had apologized almost a decade earlier. She also remembered a particular disgusting remark by her attacker.

Cruse said, “not all little girls turned him on – it was just me,” Taylor said.

To Taylor’s knowledge, there were no other victims.

Cruse was living close to a school so Taylor said he could stay with her until he found something else.

“I didn’t fear for my child’s safety,” Taylor said. “He was very cautious around my son, and what he would do around him.”

That night Taylor was in her bed and nearly asleep when Cruse quietly crept into her room.

During the assault, Cruse put his hand over Taylor’s mouth and with his other hand grabbed her throat.

During the rape, Cruse whispered, “I knew I’d get you again,” Taylor said.

“I’m not sure if it (the rape) was revenge for when charges were filed in Arkansas or just something he had planned,” Taylor said.

Taylor said she wasn’t in the courtroom when Cruse pled.

After numerous court continuances, Taylor said she forgot he had court on Friday, or she would have been there.

Taylor said was not offered the chance to present a victim impact statement but thought about what she would have said.

“I would tell him how much of a low-life waste of space he is,” Taylor said if given the opportunity to address Cruse in court.

“He hurt me – not only as a person but as a mother,” Taylor said.

Taylor said after the birth of her son she went weeks where she was “just completely checked out of life”.

“I was neglecting my son because I was just so numb,” Taylor said.

“I would tell him (Cruse) that although he thinks he destroyed me. He didn’t,” Taylor said. “I came out stronger as a mother and a person.”

“It hurts knowing he is okay with hurting his daughter,” Taylor said.

Childhood Abuse

Taylor said Cruse began sexually assaulting her when she was around 11 years old.

“When I was younger, he was very physical,” Taylor said. “When I would try to fight him off, he would slap me and sometimes punch me.”

Taylor said Cruse often forced the adolescent to smoke marijuana with him.

“He would tell me if I smoked (marijuana) with him he wouldn’t touch me that night,” Taylor said.

As a teen, Taylor lived in Fort Smith, Arkansas with Cruse.

Her mother lived in Erick, Oklahoma, which is six miles east of the Oklahoma-Texas border.

An older sibling had been placed in foster care due to violent outbreaks and the younger sibling lived with his father.

After suspecting something was not right with her body, Taylor called her mother, who picked up the teen from Cruse’s house and took her to Sayre, Oklahoma to a local hospital’s emergency room.

The 13-year-old was pregnant – by her father.

Taylor said she didn’t tell her mother about the rape.

“I found out Mother’s Day of 2006 that I was pregnant,” Taylor said. “To this day I can’t celebrate Mother’s Day without crying my eyes out.”

A positive pregnancy test prompted the hospital to contact the authorities and the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.

“I went into foster care because the state said my mom was not protecting me because she let me live with him (Cruse),” Taylor said.

Taylor stayed in foster care until she was 17 and was eventually adopted.

“When they told me I was pregnant I was scared,” Taylor said. “I didn’t really know what to think – I just cried.”

Several months later, Taylor miscarried and lost her unborn daughter.

Taylor said she didn’t know then and still doesn’t know why she miscarried.

“I do know you could see all kinds of deformations in the ultrasound (photographs),” Taylor said of her unborn daughter.

Today, Taylor’s life revolves around her son.

“I live my life for my son,” Taylor said. “I’m not letting what happen define me as a person.”

Taylor vows each day she will break the generational cycle of bad parenting and show her son how a parent loves a child, she said.