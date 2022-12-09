MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami School District was one of 10 Oklahoma schools that received a fake school shooter threat on Thursday.
Schools in Tulsa, Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, Perry, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore all received a telephone call that there was an active shooter on the school’s campus.
The Miami Police Department received a call around 10:45 a.m. of an active shooter at Miami schools, said Thomas Anderson, Miami Police Chief.
“A foreign-speaking male advised that there was an active shooter at Miami High School and that five students had been shot,” according to a Miami Police report.
The caller said he was a math teacher and he is locked in the bathroom, the report states.
“We determined this was a prank call and there was no actual threat,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the call came from a Florida area code.
The hoaxes prompted the FBI to intervene working alongside with law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.
The Miami School District posted on social media the following:
Miami Police Department received a bogus active shooter call this morning for Miami Junior High School. This is false information. Officers are on site now, and all students are safe. This call has been going to schools all across the state today.
The shelter-in-place procedure this morning at MHS was not related to this situation. It was due to a routine visit from local law enforcement bringing their drug dog to campus for inspection.
The safety and security of our students is our top priority. Please contact your school office if you have any questions.Facebood Post 12/8/2022