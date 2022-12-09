MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami School District was one of 10 Oklahoma schools that received a fake school shooter threat on Thursday.

Schools in Tulsa, Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, Perry, Medford, Durant, Lawton, and Ardmore all received a telephone call that there was an active shooter on the school’s campus.

The Miami Police Department received a call around 10:45 a.m. of an active shooter at Miami schools, said Thomas Anderson, Miami Police Chief.

“A foreign-speaking male advised that there was an active shooter at Miami High School and that five students had been shot,” according to a Miami Police report.

The caller said he was a math teacher and he is locked in the bathroom, the report states.

“We determined this was a prank call and there was no actual threat,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the call came from a Florida area code.

The hoaxes prompted the FBI to intervene working alongside with law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the hoax threats.

The Miami School District posted on social media the following: