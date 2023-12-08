MIAMI, Okla. – A Miami District school teacher was removed from school grounds after school officials allegedly found sexually inappropriate material on a school computer.

The teacher was escorted off the school’s campus on Friday, according to Miami Police Chief Thomas Anderson.

Anderson said no arrests were made and he declined to identify the instructor.

“The situation is being investigated internally by the Miami School District,” Anderson said.

The Miami School District confirmed there was a personnel issue that arose on campus, said David Frazier, school spokesperson.

“As always the safety of our students is our top priority and no student was in danger nor was any student injured in the incident,” Frazier said.

Frazier cited confidentiality issues as why school officials declined to elaborate on the incident.