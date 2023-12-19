MIAMI, Okla. — A special Miami School Board meeting is set for Thursday to address the employment of Andrea Berry, Wilson Early Childhood Center principal.

The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the Miami Public Schools Administrative Office

Board Room, 601 16th Ave NW in Miami.

Berry was relieved of her duties earlier this month and suspended. Miami school officials have never released the reason behind Berry’s suspension.

Efforts to reach Andrea Berry were unsuccessful.

Board members are expected to go into executive session to discuss the resignation of Andrea Berry, according to an agenda item posted on Tuesday on the school’s website.

Other agenda items include discussion and vote to approve or not approve the resignation agreement.

Wilson Early Childhood Center houses prekindergarten and kindergarten classes.

In an earlier interview, Miami Public School Board Superintendent, Nick Highsmith declined to comment on Berry.

Many social media sites have posted positive comments supporting Berry and many of Berry’s supporters voiced their support for her at the December meeting.