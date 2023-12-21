MIAMI, Okla. — After a nearly three-hour executive session, the Miami Public Schools Board of Education votes to accept the resignation of a school principal.

It’s Andrea Berry, who is now the former principal of the Wilson Early Childhood Center.

Her suspension was the topic of a standing-room only board of education meeting nearly two weeks ago. It was there where colleagues and community members showed up to support her.

She had been suspended the first week of December — however — there was no explanation given as to why.

Miami Public Schools Superintendent, Nick Highsmith told us at the time, that he couldn’t comment on matters surrounding the suspension.

Andrea Berry (Miami Public Schools webpage)

Berry, a 28-year career educator had been the Rockdale Elementary principal before the school was converted into a virtual learning center during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She moved to Wilson Early Childhood Center in February 2022. Wilson Early Childhood Center has 199 students.