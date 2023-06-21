MIAMI, Okla. — New businesses, festivals, and tourism favorites are just some of the keys for the increase in Miami sales tax collection.

“Although we face many hurdles and challenges in Miami and the area regarding economic development, we are meeting those challenges head-on by thinking outside the box, supporting local businesses, working to incentivize new business and enterprises and expansion of existing businesses,” said Miami City Manager Bo Reese in a prepared statement.

“It’s an exciting time in Miami,” Reese said.

Approximately 95% of Main Street is occupied and bringing in revenue, he said.

Miami city coffers collected $7,125,288 in revenue as compared to last year’s collection of $6,835,750, said Melinda Stotts, city spokeswoman.

Sales tax for the current fiscal year is up 4.24% and use tax is up 4.01% from last fiscal year, Stotts said.

The top months of sales tax collection were in September and June.

Historically, Miami’s sales tax collection has come in just over $5 million since the 2013-2014 fiscal year and rose to $6,285,316 in the 2020-2021 fiscal year and climbed to $6,835,750 last year, Stotts said.

Becoming a widely popular attraction to the city is the community’s Route 66 Heritage Fest.

This year’s festival is set for July 28 and 29 and draws thousands to Miami and has become Miami’s signature event.

Miami has seen an explosion of new and expanded commercial and retail business growth and many of Miami’s industries are flourishing and seeking expansion.

New businesses coming include: Popeye’s Chicken, Scooter’s Coffee, Woody’s Diner, 7 Brew Coffee, Pete’s Tunnel Car Wash, Milli’s Fine Furnishings and expansions or relocations of Dollar General, Pete’s, Goodfella’s, Vance Auto and the Otter Stop.

The city’s operating budget is $97,109,504, with $85,617,496 budgeted for expenditures and a $5.5 million Rainy-Day Fund earmarked for emergency repairs and stabilization.