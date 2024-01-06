MIAMI, Okla. — An area library will soon be extending its genealogy department thanks to a generous donation.

The “Miami Public Library” received hundreds of family history books – originally from the Grove Public Library.

Miami Public Library Genealogy and Adult Librarian Cyaira Harvey says the donation is due to the Grove Library shutting down its genealogy department.

Most of the book’s material is related to Ottawa County and the Four State Area history, but Harvey says there’s additional information available for every state in the U.S.

Harvey adds this type of donation is not typical.

“It’s fantastic. We don’t often receive donations in the genealogy department. If we do, it’s maybe one or two bucks. This is kind of all a very specialized collection. We can’t really just look up a lot of these books to find them, especially the ones that we received are like newsletters and stuff that have been bound. So they’re very rare materials to find,” said Cyaira Harvey, Miami Public Library Genealogy and Adult Librarian.

Harvey says the books will be stocked on the shelves soon.

If you’d like to learn more about the Miami Public Library Genealogy Department, you can do so by visiting their website.