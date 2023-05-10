MIAMI, Okla. — A local library is helping make sure students continue to read while out of school this summer.

The Miami Public Library is offering a summer reading program for students. The program kicks off on June 1st and is free to the public.

This year’s theme is “All Together Now” as the library opens the program to all ages. Library officials said summer is a challenging time for young learners to keep up on their reading.

“They fall into that summer slump where they are not really doing much of anything so we want to keep them reading so they get challenges so we challenge them, they earn prizes for reading, they earn prizes for attending some of our events, and then at the very end we do a big pool party for everybody that has completed their goals,” said Callie Cortner, Director of Library Arts and Culture for Miami.

Anyone who is already a member of the Miami Public Library or lives in Ottawa County can sign up for the program at the library or online. You can find a link to the program here.