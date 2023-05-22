MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Municipal Pool plans to be open for the summer but not during Memorial Day weekend as city officials first hoped.

The pool was first scheduled to be open the weekend of Memorial Day as it has in the past. City officials now plan to open the pool on June 6th.

According to Park Manager, Zeb Mingori, it boils down to limited personnel.

“Part of it is, is it was just kind of out of sight out of mind and as the school year came to an end everybody is all of sudden now thinking hey I need to do something for the summer. So we’re having the applications are coming in and it is looking hopeful that we’re going to get all the numbers that we need,” said Mingori.

The Miami Municipal Pool requires 20 lifeguards in order to be fully staffed, but they currently employ 8.