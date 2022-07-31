WYANDOTTE, Okla. — A Miami man was injured Sunday morning in a one-vehicle accident, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Devin T. Wilson, 22, was admitted to Freeman Hospital in stable condition with trunk, internal and leg injuries, the patrol said.

Wilson was eastbound on OK-10C around 1:30 a.m. when his vehicle drove off the roadway to the right, striking a road sign, and hitting a concrete bridge rail, going over the bridge railing down into a ravine, the patrol reported.

The report showed Wilson’s condition and the cause of the collision are under investigation.

The one-car accident happened about four-tenths of a mile west of S. 670 road and five miles north and one and half miles east of Wyandotte, the patrol reported.