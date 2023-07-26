MIAMI, Okla. — A Miami man was injured in a one-vehicle crash after he was thrown from his motorcycle, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

John McNeil, 68, was driving a 2023 Can-Am Spyder Roadster on the eastbound lane of OK-10 when he failed to maintain lanes and struck a concrete barrier. He was admitted to Freeman West Hospital in critical condition, the patrol said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Tuesday on OK-10, directly over the Will Rogers Turnpike, east of Miami, the patrol reported.