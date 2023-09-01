MIAMI, Okla. — The Miami Library is working on a program to keep books out of the trash bin.

As long as the book is in good condition, you can donate it to the library, and then staff will put it to good use. One of three things will happen once you make a donation. And, all of them benefit library patrons in one way or another.

“We can either put them in our collection if it’s a really popular author and we don’t have the book already. If we already have the book and it’s still in really good quality we’ll probably put it in the Friends of the Library book sale,” said Cyaira Harvey, Adult Librarian.

The third option is to put the book on the free bookshelf for anyone to claim.