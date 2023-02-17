MIAMI, Okla. — The City of Miami is up against a state agency — all for the sake of its residents.

The issue — flooding — and the back-and-forth involved when it comes to a fix.

“This is a fight that we cannot step aside, we cannot allow it just to go on. We have to fight this, because if we step away, then they gain that extra footage and it would devastate our community,” said Bless Parker, Mayor, City of Miami.

He’s talking about fighting a 50-year license against the Grand River Dam Authority’s operations. The last time the city was in this position with the G.R.D.A a 25-year license was settled on.

“We believe that within that request, they’re wanting to raise the operational level of the lake, which causes great concern for us here. We believe the data is showing us, uh, very specifically that would increase flooding here in Miami. So, it’s of great concern, and we want to make sure our citizens understand all the data and all the details behind this,” said Bo Reese, City Manager, City of Miami.

The current license is set to expire in 2025 — leaving the city a short amount of time to work through lengthy legalities.

“The first time my house flooded, I was 14 years old in middle school. And now, I’m 53 years old, I’m the mayor of this community. So, we’re talking 40 years since my house flooded the first time, and if they get this license it’ll be for 30 to 50 years. So, I won’t be dealing with it, ’cause I’m going to be dead and gone. But, my great-grandkids will be dealing with it,” said Parker.

City officials say they’re hoping to hear back from both F.E.R.C. and the G.R.D.A. by next month.