MIAMI, Okla. – Brad Williams was sworn in as Miami City Council member and Miami Special Utility Authority trustee during a Miami City Council meeting.

Williams represents Southeast Ward 4.

Brad Williams taking the oath of office.

“I’ve had the same questions and concerns as everyone has and I see the challenges and want to learn more,” Williams said in a statement released by the city on Thursday. “I want to learn processes and how things work at the City and do my part.”

Williams replaced David Davis and was appointed by Mayor Bless Parker.

He is a 1980 Miami High School graduate, attended NEO, and served eight years in the U.S. Navy.

Williams is a local engineer for AT&T and has worked for the company for 23 years.