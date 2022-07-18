MIAMI, Okla. — Kids in and around Miami will soon have their artwork on display for thousands of people to admire.

These grade schoolers are taking part in a week-long Art For Fun program at All Saints Episcopal Church.

It’s being offered by the Miami Arts and Humanities Council.

This is an annual program but the first one that’s happened in person since 2019 because of the

Pandemic.

This week, the kids are working on a mural project.

“We just had our Mural Fest in Miami, and so we have all those new murals and everything and the kids get to go around town and they see this. Well, this makes them a part of that. They will have their work posted in our park across from the Coleman, which is historic, and our mural that we’re doing has a lot of historic features and people from Miami,” said Jeanette Hughes, Artist.

Hughes also says she wants the kids to know that art isn’t always as much about beauty as it is about invoking emotion out of the people who see it.