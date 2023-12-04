New $2.5 million terminal building is expected to be completed next year

MIAMI, Okla. – A $1 million grant through the state’s Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics will help the Miami Regional Airport and its construction of a new terminal.

“I’m glad to learn the department saw the need to invest this funding in this worthy project in House District 7,” said Rep. Steve Bashore, R-Miami.

He said that the Miami airport will be able to serve more customers through its expanded terminal and boost the economic impact for the region.

“Deep gratitude to the Oklahoma State Department of Aerospace and Aeronautics and the Oklahoma Legislature for their unwavering support and the million-dollar grant,” said Miami Mayor Bless Parker. “Your investment in our community’s aviation infrastructure will soar to new heights, fostering growth and connectivity.”

There are currently two projects in Miami in the department’s five-year airport construction program.

Construction of the new $2.5 million terminal building is expected to be completed next year and in 2027 the airport will undergo a $4.3 million taxiway relocation and rehabilitation project.