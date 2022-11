GROVE, Okla. – A memorial service for a Grove woman who was killed in Joplin on Oct. 31 is set for today at 11 a.m. in Grove.

The family and friends of Eric Stampfli are holding a memorial service on Friday at 1 p.m. in Grove.

Stacy and Eric were killed at Stacy’s Joplin residence on Halloween. The suspect took his own life, two days later, after a stand-off with police.