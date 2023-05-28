GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Multiple Grand Lake incidents have claimed the life of a Missouri and Kansas resident and sent a 5-year-old child to a Tulsa hospital, said Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority spokesman.

Eric Peterson, 54, of Belton, died Friday in an ATV crash that occurred in the off-road area below Pensacola Dam, Alberty said.

Petersen, who was not wearing a helmet, was riding the ATV up a hill when it overturned, he said.

In a second incident, an 87-year-old Kansas man died in the Honey Creek arm of Grand Lake after falling into the water while trying to step from a boat onto the dock, Alberty said.

GRDA has not released the man’s name.

GRDA officers responded to the scene and recovered the man’s body shortly before 2 p.m., he said.

A boat explosion near the Check-in Bay area of Grand Lake on Saturday evening sent a 5-year-old child to Hillcrest Hospital in Tulsa.

Alberty said the boat explosion is under investigation.