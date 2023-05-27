GROVE, Okla. — Many people are living up the fun of Memorial Day weekend in Northeast Oklahoma.

This was the parking lot at Elk River Landing Marina on Grand Lake this afternoon.

The marina is under new ownership this summer.

Owner and operator, Chris Hill, says folks started arriving for the weekend on Wednesday for boating and camping.

When we spoke with him earlier this afternoon, he said around 30 boats had already stopped by his service station today for gas, ice, and other items.

He anticipates the busy traffic to continue around the marina through the end of the holiday weekend.

“This is the first Memorial Day—just some background—this is the first Memorial Day weekend in several years that the lake is clean, normal level—normally it’s flooded right now. Normally, we’ve had so much spring rains that it’s dirty, it’s flooded, there’s trash floating everywhere, but the lake could not be in better shape for this weekend,” said Chris Hill, owner and operator of Elk River Landing Marina.

Hill says from a business perspective, he’s already looking forward to a busy Fourth of July holiday in the Grand Lake area.