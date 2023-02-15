FAIRLAND, Okla. — Three Fairland police officers resigned from the city citing problems with the current Board of Trustees and its lack of support for the police department.

Interim Police Chief Ron Shirley, and officers Michael Fromeyer and Cheyenne Howard tendered their resignations at the conclusion of the Feb. 9 regular meeting.

This is the third resignation of a police chief and most of the police force in less than 18 months.

“There have arisen serious concerns of ethics, procedure protocols and questionable treatment of current law enforcement officers and, therefore, I cannot in good conscience continue my services to this great community,” stated Shirley in his resignation letter.

“The lack of support from the BOT (Board of Trustees) is evident whether it be not providing insurance, or not providing vacation, and not providing retirement option,” Howard’s resignation letter stated.

Cheynne Howard’s resignation letter Michael Fromeyer’s resignation letter Ron Shirley’s resignation letter

Fromeyer’s resignation letter indicated he was concerned the Board of Trustees was tracking his personal phone when he was off duty. His letter stated “… concerns of a new timeclock App being on my personal phone.”

All of the resignations are supposed to take effect Feb. 24.

On Wednesday Shirley described the environment as “toxic” in connection with the board of trustees.

“There is no support from the Board of Trustees and their micromanagement of the police department makes it difficult,” Shirley said.

In 2021 surveillance cameras were used to monitor police activity by Fairland residents at the prompting of one trustee.

“That continues to be an ongoing practice,” Shirley said. “To my knowledge, there are no benefits for an officer’s family should an officer become ill or die in the line of duty.”

In a related matter, during the meeting Kay Lyn Beauchamp, town attorney, said town officials became aware of some areas of concern after the resignation of former police chief Gordon Williams.

Williams’s resignation prompted trustees to ask for an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Williams resigned in December citing personal reasons.

Brent Davis, Fairland Board of Trustees and Police Commissioner

Williams was hired in September 2021 after former Police Chief, Aaron Richardson, resigned citing a hostile work environment primarily due to the actions of Brent Davis, a Fairland Board of Trustee member and now the current police commissioner.

After Richardson’s resignation, eight police officers resigned.

Davis stated publicly in 2021, that Richardson was under investigation and would be indicted by the state’s Attorney General’s office for falsifying time sheets.

Richardson was cleared of any wrongdoing.