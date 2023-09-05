JAY, Okla. — General Manager, Bill Hill of McDonald’s in Jay, Oklahoma, is a recipient of the “Ray Kroc Award” from the McDonald’s Corporation, as a top-performing manager.

Hill received the award for his successes as General Manager of the Jay location. He is one of 395 McDonald’s restaurant managers from 70 markets around the world to receive the honor. He also received a cash prize, a trophy, and a trip to the McDonald’s Worldwide Convention in Barcelona.

“He ran an exceptional restaurant in Jay. His performance put the store in the top 1% of McDonald’s restaurants across the world,” said Callie Picarella, McDonald’s Public Relations Manager.

Hill is the manager over three stores in Northeast Oklahoma: Grove, Jane, and Jay — and is now among the top 1% of McDonald’s managers who’ve won the Ray Kroc Award.

Bill Hill and the McDonald’s staff in Jay, Oklahoma.

Named in honor of the McDonald’s Corporation founder, Ray Kroc, the awards were established in 1999 to recognize hard-working restaurant managers — those who make Ray Kroc’s vision of excellence come to life in restaurants and for customers each day, according to a prepared statement released by the restaurant’s headquarters.

Kroc is credited with achieving global success for the internationally known hamburger chain.