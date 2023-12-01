MIAMI, Okla. — McDonald’s of Miami donated $1,000 to the Miami Public Schools Enrichment Foundation in memory of the late Miami Public School educator, Marla Stidham.

Stidham, who was selected from a pool of more than 1,700 nominations, was selected as a 2023 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator

In the short time between nomination submission and recipient selection, Stidham lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on Oct. 9. She taught at Miami Public Schools for thirty years, spending nearly a decade with the alternative program.

“Marla understands that her students don’t always thrive in a typical educational setting and is always willing to meet them where they are. She ensures that her students are meeting their full potential, holding them accountable while accommodating any specific needs of her students,” according to her nomination submission.

McDonald’s of Miami Owner/Operator Alex Maffei with Kayse Miller, Stidham’s daughter

“My heart just broke when I learned the devastating news of Marla’s passing,” said Alex Maffei, McDonald’s of Miami Owner/Operator. “After reading her nomination submission it was clear to me that she truly embodied everything the McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Awards stand for.”

The Outstanding Educator Award celebrates area teachers and honors them for exhibiting the ultimate dedication to their students and going the extra mile to contribute to improving education. Community members were invited to submit nominations online.