MIAMI, Okla. — The focus of a school board meeting in Miami Monday evening (12/11) quickly changed to a school principal and the superintendent of schools.

Miami Public Schools Superintendent, Nick Highsmith, tells us he suspended Andrea Berry, the principal of Wilson Early Childhood Center, last week. But he wouldn’t comment any further.

The board of education meeting center was standing room only Monday night, as parents and teachers crowded in to show support for Berry and voiced many administrative transparency concerns.

“We cannot go into any kind of details to that, and I understand the frustration I’ve shared that with parents that have reached out to me. As a parent myself, if I wasn’t the superintendent of schools, I would want to know things. And I understand that concern. But we are simply in a situation where we cannot comment on those matters,” said Miami Public Schools Superintendent, Nick Highsmith.

Highsmith adds the district has 10 calendar days to make a final decision regarding Berry’s employment.

That would be this Friday, December 15th.

