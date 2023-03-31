JAY, Okla. — A crash involving an unidentified man who was injured while walking down an Oklahoma highway is under investigation, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The patrol reported the unidentified man was admitted to Freeman Hospital in guarded condition with head and leg injuries.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday on OK-20 north of Jay.

Joe Glen Reece, 37, of Jay, was traveling northbound on OK-20 and struck the unidentified pedestrian, who was walking southbound in the northbound lane, the patrol said.