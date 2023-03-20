CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a man was hit and killed along the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County.

Around 2 a.m. on March 19, emergency crews were called to an accident along the Turner Turnpike, just west of Chandler.

Investigators say 19-year-old Ian Spann was pronounced dead at the scene from massive injuries.

According to the initial report, Spann was walking along the turnpike when he was hit by at least one vehicle.

At this point, exactly what happened is still under investigation.

Two drivers remained at the scene to speak with troopers.