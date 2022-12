Served under seven District 13 District Attorneys

Former Oklahoma Legislature Rick Littlefield, Laura Jackson and State Rep. Josh West

JAY, Okla. — Delaware County District Attorney secretary Laura Jackson was awarded a citation from State Rep. Josh West for serving District 13 for 45 years.

The State of Oklahoma recognized Jackson twice as “Outstanding Secretary.”

Jackson has worked for seven District Attorneys and 50 assistant district attorneys during her employment with the District Attorney’s office.

She officially stepped down from her position this month.