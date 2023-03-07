NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Voters in the Sooner State will go to the polls Tuesday to decide if recreational marijuana should be legal.

If State Question 820 passes, recreational marijuana will be taxed at 15% almost double the current 7% retail tax on medical marijuana.

A “yes” vote supports legalizing recreational marijuana for adults 21 years old and older, allowing adults to possess up to one ounce of marijuana and grow up to six mature marijuana plants and up to six seedlings, and enacting a tax on marijuana sales.

Supporters of the bill say recreational marijuana will be a financial windfall for Oklahoma possibly creating a billion-dollar industry for the state.

Those opposing recreational marijuana cite the health risks and the increased violence in black-market operations in Oklahoma.