MIAMI, Okla. — Over one-hundred cars were gathered in Miami, today to honor a late motorsports icon.

Dillon Hull organized the “Ken Block Memorial Car Show” event at the “Miami Fairgrounds”.

Block was an American professional rally driver for team “Hoonigan Racing Division”.

He tragically passed away earlier this month following a snowmobile accident.

Many will remember him as a pioneer in the motorsports world, best known for his racing skills, and his personality off the track.

Block was also an inspiration to an entire generation of young motorsports enthusiasts.

Today’s show featured many unique vehicles, plus plenty of food, games and prizes.

Event organizers say this event is a great way to honor his legacy.

“I’ve idolized the guy since I was thirteen years old. DC shoes, Monster Energy drinks, drift cars — I was gonna say I’ve got a whole bunch of my personal cars over there. It really just brings the car community together. He was the messiah of drift cars, really,I mean the way you look at it. Just to be able to bring the car community and everybody together at once really helps out,” said Dillon Hull, Event Organizer.

“To be honest, I didn’t know who Ken Block was, so I didn’t know how important it was, but the turnout today shows you that it’s important to our community. Coming out and doing the car show in his honor, we had a huge turnout, lots of cars here. I think it even surprised the guys who put it on with how many showed up,” said Bless Parker, Miami Mayor.

After the show was over, a burnout contest was also held, where the winner took home $500.