WYANDOTTE, Okla. — It’s a new approach to keeping kids safe at school, and it starts with robots in Wyandotte.

“We’re the first to install a robot as part of our security protocols,” said Brad Wade, Wyandotte Schools Supt.

A sort of first step for Stokes Robotics out of Carl Junction.

“We’re excited about the opportunity we have partnered with Stokes, Stokes Robotics and they have these, have these in our school,” said Wade.

Five robots for the Wyandotte School District. A donation worth $100,000.

“After Uvalde, some school started asking us about school security, and that’s when we started developing the security system,” said Robert Stokes, Stokes Robotics.

The robots won’t exactly be patrolling the halls.

Instead, they’ll be positioned to respond quickly to an intruder.

“So what this does is you can see and hear there’s two-way communications you can talk to the person and you can see what they’re seeing,” said Stokes.

And if needed, they can even charge the suspect.

“So we’re using the robots to confront an intruder. Most of the time when you confront the intruder, it’s just a parent who came into the wrong door or something and you take them to the office, but in the case of a violent intruder, the robots can confront, disorient,” said Stokes.

The company president, Robert Stokes, is a Wyandotte alum.

He chose to start with his alma mater, saying it is a great site to both test the system and up security for the Bears.

“So while we’re putting in the current system here right now, as new technologies come out, we will be making adjustments here testing them out before we send them out around the country. So Wyandotte literally will be saving lives,” said Stokes.

Wyandotte is currently the only school district with these security robots… but that will change in the next few weeks.

Stokes Robotics will soon be installing the system at schools in Montana, Georgia, Texas, and around the country.