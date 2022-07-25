WESTVILLE, Okla. – A Kansas City woman died after she was hit by a pick-up truck in Oklahoma on Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Shayna VanVleet, 22, of Kansas City, Kansas, died at the accident scene due to massive injuries, the patrol reported.

The collision occurred around 2:30 p.m. approximately one and half miles west of Westville, Okla. in Adair County on County Road 690 at County Road 4730, the patrol reported.

Noah Farguson, 21, of Westville, driver of a 2002 Chevy Silverado, was not injured and his driving condition is under investigation, the patrol said.

Desirae Long, 23, of Kansas City, Kansas, was treated at Siloam Springs Hospital and released with minor injuries.