MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma Indigent Defense System investigator testified Wednesday morning to the tiny cramped living quarters of Dale Daniel Burris, Jr., a Miami man accused of sexually abusing three juveniles.

The 65-year-old Miami grandfather is charged in Ottawa County District Court with two counts of child sexual abuse, sexual abuse of a child under 12, and first-degree rape of a child under 14.

Burris has denied any wrongdoing.

Burris’s attorney, Andrew Meloy, rested his case shortly before 11 a.m. During the three-day trial, five female witnesses testified to either being sexually abused or raped by Burris.

Investigator Adam Barnett briefly testified that Burris’s two-bedroom home was approximately 750 square feet, the site where he is accused of repeatedly raping and sexually abusing three juvenile girls who ranged from preteen to mid-teens.

Burris showed no emotion and did not look at his accuser, the fifth woman, to say she was sexually abused by Burris.

The now 21-year-old woman accused Burris of sexually abusing her when she was 12.

The witness testified she thought during the times she was being abused, “It’s not right for a 12-year-old to do this” and “Why am I doing this.”

The young woman was noticeably uncomfortable as she was questioned by District Attorney Doug Pewitt about sex acts she said were forced on her by Burris.

At times the woman’s breathing was heavy and she closed her eyes, inhaling and taking several long breaths before answering questions.

“This is my coping mechanism,” the witness told Pewitt.

At times she would forget what questions were asked prompting Pewitt to repeat the questions.

“Come on remember – remember- remember,” the witness said out loud when Pewitt repeated questions.

Wiping her eyes with a tissue, the witness said, “It makes me cry and it makes me angry to remember.”

Just as she was dismissed from the stand, the young woman bolted from the witness stand and ran out of the courtroom crying.

The jury is to start deliberations around 1:30 p.m.