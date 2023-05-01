JAY, Okla. — A Jay teen was admitted to St. Francis Children’s Hospital in fair condition after having a collision driving a four-wheeler, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred on Saturday around 2 p.m. on south 660 Rd about six miles northeast of Jay, the patrol said.

The 16-year-old was driving a Honda TRX300 FourTrax in the southbound lane of 660 Rd and failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The driver hit a ditch and rolled twice, the patrol said.

The patrol listed the cause of the collision as unsafe speed and an inexperienced driver.