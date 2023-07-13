Jay, Okla. — A crash involving a trash truck that killed a Jay man on Wednesday is after investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Adam Jackson, 31, of Jay, died at the scene, the patrol reported.

The crash happened on U.S. 59 around five miles north of Jay when Jackson stopped his car to make a left-hand turn at the Zena turnoff and was hit in the rear by George Beard, 55, of Jay, who was driving the 2019 Mack Trash truck, the patrol said.

Neither Beard nor his passenger Joseph Wallace, 23, also of Jay were injured in the crash, the patrol said.