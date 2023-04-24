Victim feared her family would be killed if she didn't send nude photographs

JAY, Okla. — A Jay man surrendered to authorities on Monday for the second time, in connection with the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old girl.

Andrew Burns, 36, is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with first-degree rape, forcible sodomy, rape by instrumentation and soliciting a minor for indecent exposure. His bail is set at $100,000 court records show.

Burns was charged on Friday, according to online court records. A previous case with the same charges was dropped on April 17 after a video surfaced of the victim.

Burns denies any wrongdoing. However, a phone dump of Burns’ cell phone showed nude photographs of the 11-year-old victim, according to a probable cause affidavit.

In both cases Burns is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting the child and threatening her by posing as a psychic saying if she didn’t have sex with him her family would be hurt or possibly die, the affidavit states.

The victim told investigators Burns threatened her with rape if she didn’t send nude photographs of herself, the affidavit states. Burns is also accused of blackmailing the victim telling her he would contact her grandparents saying the victim was sending him nude photographs of herself if she didn’t send more photographs, the affidavit states.

During an alleged rape encounter, Burns is accused of “putting his hand over” the victim’s “mouth and she started crying, then passed out because she couldn’t hardly breathe anymore,” the affidavit states.

Psychic Texts

One text to the child allegedly said “…I can tell the future, I am a psychic. If you don’t make out or have sex…then your family members will get hurt or die,” the affidavit states.

The child also received a text from a person investigators believed to be Burns posing as a psychic that read Burns “…had his mind erased,” the affidavit states.

In another text message, Burns allegedly told the victim he had received a message from a psychic named “Elisa” and she wanted them to make out in Burns’ car, the affidavit states.

The victim told investigators she was not allowed to have a cell phone but had hidden a cell phone with the suspect’s text messages in her sock drawer.