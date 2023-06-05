Jana Jae & Friends with World Champion Bones Player Barry Patton and vocal star, Ron Young at a previous American Heritage Music Festival

Festivities will kick off Thursday at 7 p.m

GROVE, Okla. – The American Heritage Music Festival kicks off this year’s Summer Music Festival Series.

Har-Ber Village and Grand Lake Festivals are partnering for the first time bringing the American Heritage Music Festival to Grove and Grand Lake on June 8 through June 10.

Other music festivals planned this summer are the Old Time Gathering and Music Festival to be held July 21 and 22 and the Jana Jae Fiddle Camp and Music Fest is set for Labor Day Weekend.

“This is wonderful synergy and a win-win for everyone involved,” said Shirley Adams, festival chairwoman.

Festivities will kick off at Snider’s Camp Thursday at 7 p.m., with a Honeycreek Gamblers contest and stage performances by Prairie Breeze String Band, Shelley and Karen, Coleman Sisters, I’m Not Lisa, Festival Fiddlers and Jana Jae and Friends.

Saturday will feature the Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest as fiddlers from around the country vie for cash prizes in their age categories and the Grand Champion prize of $1000.

The American Heritage Music Festival and the Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest will bring lots of musical performers, jamming, and competition fun to Har-Ber Village on June 9 and 10.

Bands include Marriott Swing Band, Liz Grace and Three Chord Justice, Bob Fjeldsted Trio, David Bridges and The Message, Doyle Wood and Honky Tonk Healin’, Janet Stowers Band, and World Champion bones player Barry Patton joining renowned Hee Haw fiddler, Jana Jae, for exciting entertainment at the Event Center and throughout the Village.

Har-Ber Village is offering a reduced special festival admission fee of $5 for Friday and Saturday activities, with demonstrations and exhibitions in addition to all the music.

The Village will be alive with music and live demonstrations all up and down Main Street and throughout the Village.

For more information please call (918) 786-8896 or visit www.grandlakefestivals.com.