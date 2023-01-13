Seven Grove High School students to participate in the 16-week intern program

GROVE, Okla. — Grove High School students are getting to experience firsthand a host of healthcare careers with an internship offered through INTEGRIS Health Grove Hospital.

Grove High School Interns

This is the first class of seven interns to participate in the 16-week program. They will rotate through several departments including the emergency department, women’s health, lab, pharmacy, surgery, intensive care unit, emergency medical services, physical therapy, respiratory and the medical-surgical patient floor.

“It is a competitive opportunity, with preference given to high school seniors,” said Elsie Grover, INTEGRIS Health Grove Hospital administrative project manager in a prepared statement.

Most of the interns selected are planning to pursue a college degree and major in a course of study within the healthcare industry.

“Our goal is to provide these students with a true health care experience through an internship program and potentially recruit future health care workers for INTEGRIS Health,” Grover said.

“One of the many benefits of the internship program is our caregivers and providers are very supportive and eager to provide students a valuable experience that allows them to witness procedures and patient care they normally would not be exposed to,” Grover said.

The interns are likely to be exposed to rapid responses, stroke codes and Cesarian deliveries, she said.

Grove students interested in future internship opportunities at INTEGRIS Health Grove Hospital should visit with school counselor Leslie Sexson. Applications for the fall 2023 internship program will be available in the spring.