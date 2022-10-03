MIAMI, Okla. – INTEGRIS Health Wound Care in Miami is adding a new provider.

Donna Schultz, APRN, will begin seeing patients on Oct. 10. Her 30 years of nursing experience includes critical care, internal medicine, radiology and care management.

“Donna brings a wealth of health care experience to our wound care program,” said Jonas Rabel, chief hospital executive for INTEGRIS Health Miami and Grove Hospitals in a prepared statement. “Her background includes caring for patients in a rural setting, so she understands the complex care our patients often require.”

INTEGRIS Health Wound Care in Miami utilizes modern treatments and advanced therapies, including specialized bandages and dressings to vascular testing and frequent evaluations.

Wound treatments focus on achieving optimal healing for a variety of wound care issues, such as slow-to-heal or non-healing wounds; foot and leg ulcers or wounds; chronic soft tissue infections; radiation tissue damage; diabetic foot ulcers; bone infection; advanced peripheral artery disease; pressure injuries, venous stasis ulcers and skin graft complications; and flap failures and complications.

“Nearly seven million Americans suffer from chronic, non-healing wounds,”

Schultz said. “These wounds negatively impact their quality of life and can have serious consequences, such as infection or amputation, so they need specialized care. I enjoy seeing the lives of our patients change for the better every day through advanced wound care.”

Schultz comes from the Crawford County Health Department in Pittsburg, Kansas. While there, she started an employee wellness clinic that provided primary care to county employees and their families. She also has a background working with patients at Mercy Clinics and Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

Wound Care is located on the fourth floor of INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital. Patients can be referred by their physician or may self-refer.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 918-540-7432.