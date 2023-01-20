MIAMI, Okla. — Seven northeast Oklahoma fire departments donated more than $4,000 to the INTEGRIS Health Foundation of Miami earmarked for the hospital’s mammogram program.

The Quapaw Nation Fire Department, along with volunteer agencies from Wyandotte, Commerce, Peoria, Fairland, Afton and Seneca-Cayuga, raised $4,102.30 through t-shirt sales to help local women who can’t afford a life-saving mammogram.

Their donation will provide free mammograms through the Jo Ann VanSandt Memorial Mammogram Program at INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital.

Jonas Rabel

“We are very thankful to each of these fire departments for their generous support,” said Jonas Rabel, INTEGRIS Health chief hospital executive in a prepared statement. “Our free mammogram screening program helps fill an important need in our community.”

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Early detection offers the best chance for successful treatment, with regular mammograms considered to be one of the best screening tests. Though most insurance plans cover the cost of mammography, those with no insurance or with large deductibles may not be able to afford a mammogram.

Individuals who have a financial need, reside in Ottawa, Craig or Delaware counties, and have no pre-existing breast health issues are encouraged to apply for mammogram assistance.

For more information or to donate to the program, please contact Jennifer Walker at 918-540-4881.