Six positions affected in Grove and Miami

NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA – An INTEGRIS Heath statewide layoff affects six positions in Grove and Miami, according to hospital officials.

INTEGRIS Health eliminated 200 positions across the state’s 13 sites, which includes 140 workers.

“In northeast Oklahoma, a total of six positions were impacted between both hospitals in Grove and Miami,” said Jennifer Walker, hospital spokeswoman.

Walker said most of the employees affected in the statewide layoff were in corporate and administrative positions.

Both sites are supporting the workers with this transition, she said.

The position eliminations, in addition to the hospital’s focus on the reduction of non-labor expenses, will help position us to remain strong, she added.

The post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven to be financially challenging. Hospitals across the industry are projected to have their worst financial year in decades, according to an INTEGRIS Health prepared statement.

The reasons for the financial challenges are multifold. Some include a dramatic rise in expenses due to labor shortages and supply-chain disruptions, and significantly lower patient volumes compared to pre-pandemic days, the statement states.