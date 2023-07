GROVE, Okla. — INTEGRIS Health Grove Hospital Volunteer Auxiliary recently awarded more than $4,000 in scholarships.

Scholarships were awarded to Shelby Thomas, bachelor’s degree in nursing; Lisa Lewis, Certified Healthcare Access Associate; Lauren Edmondson, associate degree in business administration, and Mikala Sergeant, bachelor’s degree in nursing

Since the scholarship program’s inception in 2012, it has awarded 89 scholarships totaling $81,650. The scholarship program is funded by proceeds from the hospital gift shop and various fundraising activities.

For more information on the program call (918) 787-3402.