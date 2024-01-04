MIAMI, Okla. — Ottawa County inmates are causing a lot of damage to the jail, and costing taxpayers big bucks.

Sheriff, David Dean tells KSN that inmates continue to damage the plumbing inside their cells, leading to broken pipes.

He says along with damaged plumbing, the boiler goes out every couple of years.

During the last week, inmates were notified the water would be shut off to the jail to replace all the old and damaged pipes.

Sheriff Dean even contacted state authorities because he knew they would receive complaints about the water being turned off.

To get ready, the Sheriff’s Office brought in bottled water and a large water tank to wash dishes and flush toilets.

But Dean says when the pipes were replaced, the increased water pressure caused a number of valves to blow.

Grant funding from the Miami Tribe is helping to pay for the project.