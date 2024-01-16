WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Two Ottawa County casinos are the latest victims of a cyber data breach in northeast Oklahoma.

Indigo Sky Casino and Resort and Outpost Casino released a statement confirming the security of the tribe’s computer systems had been compromised.

On December 1 “an unknown third party acquired some documents from our system,” the statement read.

Patrons and employees’ personal information, including names, driver’s license numbers, Social Security numbers, and medical information were contained in the documents, the statement read

“The documents did not contain banking information or other financial information.” Indigo Sky Casino statement

The Eastern Shawnee Tribe offers complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services for individuals harmed by the data breach.

The tribe sent out letters on Jan. 10 notifying individuals of the security breach and steps to take if their banking accounts have been compromised or if individuals see suspicious activity, including reporting any fraudulent activity to law enforcement authorities.

Individuals may also wish to review the tips provided by the Federal Trade Commission on fraud alerts, security/credit freezes and steps that they can take to avoid identity theft.

Further information and assistance are available via a confidential, toll-free inquiry line at (888) 541-1691 from 8 a.m. to 8 pm, Monday through Friday.

