WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma is partnering with Lucky Lady Games, Inc. to launch a metaverse and online gaming venture. The partnership was announced on December 1, 2022.

Officials say it’s a venture that seeks to bring Indigo Sky Casino and Resort to the metaverse for a global audience. The partnership is the latest in a string of cutting-edge developments adopted by the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma, solidifying their commitment to advancing entertainment technology and maintaining their reputation in northeast Oklahoma as an industry leader.

“The team at LuckyLady Games is very excited to be collaborating with such a forward-thinking tribe to build something never before seen in Web3 gaming,” said Sandra Wong, CEO & Founder of Lucky Lady Games. “Indigo Sky Online will feature both off & on-chain casino gaming with integrations that tie back to the land-based property. It is a very exciting time for innovation in the casino gaming space and the team at Indigo Sky Casino & Resort really know their customers and their growing needs. We are happy to be a part of their success story.”

“The Eastern Shawnee Tribe is excited about our partnership with Lucky Lady Games Inc. We strive to be leaders in the gaming industry, and this allows us to engage with our customers in a new and exciting way,” said Justin Barrett, Treasurer of the Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma’s Business Committee. “We have enjoyed working with Sandra Wong from Lucky Lady Games to develop this platform. We are continuing to look at ways to diversify our business portfolio. The Tribe is a strong supporter of our surrounding communities, and this will allow us to continue to be a good partner.”

The project is currently slated to launch in the latter half of 2023.